Teen Found Dead After Charging Mobile Phone Exploded Near Head as She Slept

In a tragic turn of events, a school girl died after her charging smartphone exploded on her pillow while she slept.

14-year-old Alua Asetkyzy Abzalbek went to bed listening to music at her village home in Bastobe, Kazakhstan.

The next morning, she was found dead with the phone's battery having exploded close to her head.

Her device had been plugged into a power socket, police said. She is believed to have suffered severe head injuries and died immediately.

When devastated relatives called paramedics, they could only confirm the fact of her death.

Forensic experts later confirmed that the mobile exploded in the early morning after overheating as it charged, according to local reports.

Her death was described as a 'tragic accident'.

The brand of smartphone was not disclosed.

Alua's distraught best friend Ayazhan Dolasheva, 15, posted: 'I still cannot believe it.'

She wrote: 'You were the best. We have been together since childhood. It is so hard for me without you. I miss you so much. You have left me forever.'

Alua's death follows a string of deaths involving mobile phones in Russia and other countries.

Liliya Novikova, 26 - dubbed Russia's "most beautiful poker player" - was found dead from a suspected massive electric shock in her bathroom, as reported by The Sun.

