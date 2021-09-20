Teen Gets USB Cable Stuck In Penis After He Tries To Measure Size Of His Member

An unidentified 15-year-old boy landed up on a surgery table after he got a USB cable stuck in his penis while trying to measure the length of his member. According to the Daily Mail, hospital staff failed to pull out the cable using special tools due to the position of the knot and he was urgently transferred to University College Hospital London for further treatment. Surgeons there cut lengthways into his bulbospongiosus muscle, an area between the genitals and the anus, added the report.

When the knot was removed, the remaining pieces of the USB cable were pulled out the opening of the penis. The teenager has recovered and was discharged from the hospital the next day. The scans after the surgery revealed that there are no lasting damages.

A similar incident had happened in China where a thirteen-year-old teenager was apparently curious about how urine came out. Xiao inserted a metal wire into his penis and track the path. He was taken to the hospital when his parents discovered that he was peeing blood.

The cord he used was a 70-cm metal wire. It was removed after successful surgery. The procedure happened at the Songshan Lake Central Hospital of Dongguan in southern China.

