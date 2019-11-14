Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Teen Saves Sister from Jaws of Death after Crocodile Tries to Pull Her into River in Philippines

The girl sustained deep cuts in her right calf from where the crocodile bit her, but her condition is stable now.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
Teen Saves Sister from Jaws of Death after Crocodile Tries to Pull Her into River in Philippines
Image for representation

A teenage boy in the Philippines is being hailed as a hero after he fought a crocodile to save his sister from the jaws of death.

The incident occurred in the Palawn district of southern Philippines last Friday when 15-year-old Hashim was crossing a river with his 12-year-old sister Haina. While the duo were crossing a small bamboo bridge over the creek, a 14-ft long crocodile caught hold of little Haina's right leg and tried to pull her off the bridge.

However, Hashim who had already crossed the bridge before the attack leaped to her rescue. The brave teen hurled rocks at the crocodile and managed to pull his sister out of its grip.

As per local media reports, the girl sustained deep cuts in her right calf. However, her condition is stable after treatment at a hospital in the nearby town of Balabac.

Meanwhile, authorities are still on the look-out for the crocodile and have warned residents to remain careful as the animal could prove to be a further threat to humans.

This is not the first instance of human-crocodile conflict in Philippines' Palawan district. In January this year, a man had allegedly sunk his teeth into a crocodile that had attacked his daughter. Luckily both the man and his daughter survived the attack.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
