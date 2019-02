Teen Suffering From Depression Asked Reddit to Roast Him, This is How They Responded

Roasting (v.) - To humorously mock or humiliate someone with a well-timed joke, diss or comeback.The above message welcomes you when you head over to Reddit's most popular subreddit - r/RoastMe As the name suggests, RoastMe is a community devoted to users who welcome funny jibes, disses or even vicious trolling from the Redditors -- all to test their sense of humour and confidence or in most cases, have fun.So, Redditor u/MufasaQuePasa , who suffers from crippling depression, recently invited the community to roast him while asking them to give him a reason to "end it all."The Russian teen wrote, "17 years old Russian with crippling depression. Give me a reason to end it all."A hesitant scroll down to the thread, one expected the Redditors to have a go at him instantly with verbal abuses or jabs because that is what RoastMe stands for, right? Nope, not today.The people on r/RoastMe took the day off to comfort the 17-year-old fighting with mental health - by hurling wholesome messages back at him."I won't roast you, but I will wrap you in a blanket and make you a burrito. Then I'll give you tea. It's difficult to be depressed when you're a warm burrito. I've been down that road before, and I just want you to know you have something to live for. Get well, man," wrote one user "Ey bro, f*ck the haters! Message me we can talk about life, what bothers you and how to cope with all the shit in life!" chimed in another Some shared personal experiences, urging him to "stay alive"."You’re the same age as my son who committed suicide three months ago. Please don’t hurt yourself. I know there are people in your life who would be devastated. My son didn’t know how many people loved him and how much we hurt now that he’s gone. What’s worse is that his suicide worked. It looks as though he made efforts so that it would hurt himself but not kill himself; in the end he died and I know he didn’t want to. There was definitely evidence that he tried to back out once he started and couldn’t. Please stay alive. Please get help. Please don’t let your story end here."54K upvotes and 6K wholesome comments later, the unexpected happened.Seeing the sheer number of support pouring his way, u/MufasaQuePasa once again took to Reddit, this time to extend his gratitude to the r/RoastMe community. "Thank you for all the support! Seeing complete strangers care about my situation really warmed my heart," he wrote.People were more than glad to see the teen smiling and the roasting began shortly after. r/RoastMe, amirite?"You're a perfectly valid person and we care about all people as long as they aren't dicks. That being said, how does it feel to look 12 and 57 at the same time?""His head looks like a sucker that was dropped on the carpet.""Seeing everyone come out in support really made me smile. But anyways the top of your head looks my lint roller."Too dark, you say? u/MufasaQuePasa himself gave the license to roast him when he wrote, "Your support is amazing, I feel like I can actually be roasted this time. Don't hold back!"Thank you Reddit, you did well!*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.