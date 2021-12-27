Teen Who Broke into Queen Elizabeth's Property Sought Revenge for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre?

A man armed with a crossbow who was arrested after attempting to break into Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth was celebrating Christmas is being held under the Mental Health Act, London’s police said on Sunday. The police said the 19-year-old from Southampton in southern England was stopped within moments of him entering the grounds of the castle on Christmas morning and did not break into any buildings. “The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment - he has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals," the police said. “Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered."

Queen Elizabeth, who has spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic at Windsor Castle, is spending Christmas there with her son, Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla, and other close family. The arrested teenager used a rope ladder to scale a metal fence, according to the Mail on Sunday. Security breaches at royal residences are rare. The most serious one in the queen’s reign happened in 1982, when an intruder climbed a wall to enter Buckingham Palace, her London home, and wandered into a room where she was in bed.

Daily Mail says that half an hour before the arrest, a video showing a crossbow-wielding man threatening to ‘assassinate the Queen in revenge for 1919 Amritsar massacre’ had emerged on Snapchat. It is being speculated that the man in the video is the teenager who was arrested. Jaswant Singh Chail uploaded the pre-recorded video and used a filter to distort his voice. He said: ‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race. I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones."

“Police will be looking at how the intruder was able to scale the spiked perimeter fence surrounding the Berkshire castle’s grounds in the first place," added Daily Mail.

