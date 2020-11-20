Sydney Teens Fake Their Own Wedding to Host a Prom Party amid Covid-19 Restrictions

In a bizarre turn of events and desperation, two schoolboys have reportedly got hitched in Sydney so that they could have their school prom party which was cancelled due to the pandemic restrictions.

According to The Courier Mail report, the teenage students found a work around to organise their school prom party, as the ‘loophole’ allows to have over 100 people at a venue if you are celebrating a wedding. Under the current restriction in New South Wales, people who want to organise parties can have 20 people indoors and 30 people for outdoors events. Whereas, for weddings, up to 150 people are allowed if they manage to maintain social distancing.

The reportedly 16-year-olds ‘ceremony’ was held at one of the family houses of one of the boys. Photo of the alleged ceremony went viral this week as one of their friends shared an image online.

As soon as the images of the teenagers holding the wedding certificate went viral, horrified parents of the boy, who were away holidaying at that time, spotted the post and rushed home to stop the dubious party from going ahead.

According to the newspaper, the father of one of the boys said that the marriage was not legally valid and described the whole incident as ‘a silly teenage idea’. The parent who is a doctor added, “We shut down the planned private celebratory event as soon as we found out about it, and thankfully, nobody was put at risk.”

He even engaged the services of a security firm to ensure that no one attended the event and in case of any attendance, they should be turned away. Thankfully no one turned up, he said.

He also said that his son has apologised to the family and other families who were involved. He made sure to drill some sense into the teenager and made it evidently clear the importance of Covid-19 restrictions and its compliance.

Australia, due to its strict restrictions, has recorded 27,760 cases so far of the virus. The continent has registered 907 deaths due to Covid-19 complications, which is one of the lowest mortality rates in the world.