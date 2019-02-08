LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Teenage Tantrums': How Smriti Irani Trolled Her Daughter on Instagram

Irani who usually puts up week-of-the-day posts on Instagram took a break from her usual hating on days of the week to poke some fun at her daughhter instead.

Updated:February 8, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
Known for her wit and levity on social media, especially Instagram, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani just posted another fun picture on the photo-posting site, this time trolling her own daughter.

Irani who usually posts week-of-the-day posts on Instagram took a break from her usual hating on days of the week to poke some affectionate fun at her daughhter instead.

Posting a photo with her daughter, Zoish Irani, the Union Minister wrote, "#that irresistible urge to whack your kid every time she rolls her eyes but can’t ...so you end up smiling." She followed it up with her usual hashtags #siyapa and also added #teenagetantrums for extra drama.



The posthas garnered ober 28,000 likes. Many of Irani's followers commented on how sweet the photo was. Others praised Irani for handling her ministry portfolio effortlessly while also finding time to spend quality time with her family.

The former actress is usually on point with her Instagram, which she uses as a more informal social media platform than Twitter or Facebook.

If not posting funny photos of herself or her family, Irani is ususally posting memes throughout the week. For example, this one —



Or this...



Very relatable, indeed.

