English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Teenage Tantrums': How Smriti Irani Trolled Her Daughter on Instagram
Irani who usually puts up week-of-the-day posts on Instagram took a break from her usual hating on days of the week to poke some fun at her daughhter instead.
Irani who usually puts up week-of-the-day posts on Instagram took a break from her usual hating on days of the week to poke some fun at her daughhter instead.
Loading...
Known for her wit and levity on social media, especially Instagram, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani just posted another fun picture on the photo-posting site, this time trolling her own daughter.
Irani who usually posts week-of-the-day posts on Instagram took a break from her usual hating on days of the week to poke some affectionate fun at her daughhter instead.
Posting a photo with her daughter, Zoish Irani, the Union Minister wrote, "#that irresistible urge to whack your kid every time she rolls her eyes but can’t ...so you end up smiling." She followed it up with her usual hashtags #siyapa and also added #teenagetantrums for extra drama.
The posthas garnered ober 28,000 likes. Many of Irani's followers commented on how sweet the photo was. Others praised Irani for handling her ministry portfolio effortlessly while also finding time to spend quality time with her family.
The former actress is usually on point with her Instagram, which she uses as a more informal social media platform than Twitter or Facebook.
If not posting funny photos of herself or her family, Irani is ususally posting memes throughout the week. For example, this one —
Or this...
Very relatable, indeed.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Irani who usually posts week-of-the-day posts on Instagram took a break from her usual hating on days of the week to poke some affectionate fun at her daughhter instead.
Posting a photo with her daughter, Zoish Irani, the Union Minister wrote, "#that irresistible urge to whack your kid every time she rolls her eyes but can’t ...so you end up smiling." She followed it up with her usual hashtags #siyapa and also added #teenagetantrums for extra drama.
The posthas garnered ober 28,000 likes. Many of Irani's followers commented on how sweet the photo was. Others praised Irani for handling her ministry portfolio effortlessly while also finding time to spend quality time with her family.
The former actress is usually on point with her Instagram, which she uses as a more informal social media platform than Twitter or Facebook.
If not posting funny photos of herself or her family, Irani is ususally posting memes throughout the week. For example, this one —
Or this...
Very relatable, indeed.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Refriger-dating: Single This Valentine's Day? This App Finds You a Date From Items In Your Fridge
- Alita Battle Angel Movie Review: This Possible Vision of the 26th Century is a Marvel to Behold
- Australia School Bars Girl for Nose Piercing, Twitter Asks Sushma Swaraj to End 'Hindu Discrimination'
- Remember SRK's 'Videshi' Fans Singing 'Kal Ho Na Ho'? They are Back With a New Hit!
- Andhra Pradesh to Get 10 Lakh Electric Vehicles in 5 Years, Ban on Diesel and Petrol Cars
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results