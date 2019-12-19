Teenager Jumps Fence, Steals Plane From an Airport, Only to Crash It Minutes Later

In a bizarre turn of events, a 17-year-old girl was arrested for trying to steal a plane at Fresno Yosemite International Airport in California, and later crashing it into a chain-link fence in an attempt to fly it.

Though no one was hurt, the accident has considerably damaged the plane and airport property, CNN reported.

The incident took place at the General Aviation section of the airport near Shields Avenue and Winery around 7.30 AM on Wednesday.

Fresno Police Chief Drew Bessinger said in a news conference that the girl had hopped a fence at an airport maintenance building and managed to get access to a King Air 200 propeller-driven private aircraft. She could start one of the engines while taking the plane on a ‘joyride’.

In the airport security video, the plane could be seen making a number of pivots before dashing into a nearby building, then a fence, before taking off.

The girl was found at the pilot’s seat, wearing the pilot’s headset at the time of arrest. She was described as “disoriented”, “uncooperative” by Fresno police officers.

She has been booked into a juvenile hall for theft of an aircraft. In the meantime, the girl’s mother was contacted by Action News. She said that she hadn’t heard from her daughter since Tuesday night.

This strange incident has not been tagged as an act of domestic terrorism by official, reports CNN. Investigations are currently going on to determine the girl’s intention behind this entire incident.

