Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Teenager Jumps Fence, Steals Plane From an Airport, Only to Crash It Minutes Later

Though no one was hurt, the accident has considerably damaged the plane and airport property.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 19, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Teenager Jumps Fence, Steals Plane From an Airport, Only to Crash It Minutes Later
Image credits: Screengrab of video.

In a bizarre turn of events, a 17-year-old girl was arrested for trying to steal a plane at Fresno Yosemite International Airport in California, and later crashing it into a chain-link fence in an attempt to fly it.

Though no one was hurt, the accident has considerably damaged the plane and airport property, CNN reported.

The incident took place at the General Aviation section of the airport near Shields Avenue and Winery around 7.30 AM on Wednesday.

Fresno Police Chief Drew Bessinger said in a news conference that the girl had hopped a fence at an airport maintenance building and managed to get access to a King Air 200 propeller-driven private aircraft. She could start one of the engines while taking the plane on a ‘joyride’.

In the airport security video, the plane could be seen making a number of pivots before dashing into a nearby building, then a fence, before taking off.

The girl was found at the pilot’s seat, wearing the pilot’s headset at the time of arrest. She was described as “disoriented”, “uncooperative” by Fresno police officers.

She has been booked into a juvenile hall for theft of an aircraft. In the meantime, the girl’s mother was contacted by Action News. She said that she hadn’t heard from her daughter since Tuesday night.

This strange incident has not been tagged as an act of domestic terrorism by official, reports CNN. Investigations are currently going on to determine the girl’s intention behind this entire incident.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram