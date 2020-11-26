Teenager Rams Car into a House, Continues Driving With Door Stuck in the Windscreen

Drunken driving is a hazard for the safety of the one driving and the people who are on the roads. And a teenager in West Yorkshire added another aspect to it, safety of those sitting inside a house. West Yorkshire Police arrested an 18-year-old boy after he crashed into a house and continued driving with the front door lodged in his car’s windscreen and roof. The incident took place last week at Dewsbury.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The police had received a call around 7.43pm, reported metro.co.uk. The caller had informed them that the silver Audi bumped a car before crashing into the house. The driver drove off the vehicle for several meters with the door attached to it.

The teenager suffered some minor injuries and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

WYP Roads Policing Unit took to Twitter to share some details about the incident. The tweet read, “Ashworth Rd, Dewsbury - Driver collided with a vehicle, then the front porch of a house - before then continuing to drive for several metres with front door attached to car. Driver arrested suspected unfit through drink or drugs.”

Ashworth Rd, Dewsbury - Driver collided with a vehicle, then the front porch of a house - before then continuing to drive for several metres with front door attached to car. Driver arrested suspected unfit through drink/drugs. #wypthecost #fatal4 pic.twitter.com/ee8r9ZZc9A — WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) November 21, 2020

The police also put out a post-accident picture of the silver Audi. In the photo, the door can be seen lodged in the roof and windscreen of the car.

Reacting to the post, netizens commented in large numbers. A user wrote that those who drink and drive Audi should stay home and keep it in the garage.

One netizen compared the incident to accidents in the game Grand Theft Auto (GTA), writing that he can’t believe such people are on roads.

A person said that such people should be banned for life from driving.

In an attempt to crack a joke, a user asked the police, "When you arrived at the scene to arrest him, did you knock on the door?"

Most people criticised the driver, while some made fun of the incident.