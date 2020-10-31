Teenager Saves 75 Residents of Collapsing Dombivli Building While Watching Web Series

A young boy managed to save around 75 residents of a two-storey building in Dombivli in Maharashtra before it collapsed on Thursday morning.

The residential building, more than 40 years old, housed some 18 families and about 75 residents. The incident took place at 4.30 am in the morning in the Kopar area of Dombivli.

According to a report by ANI, it was a teenager who was watching a web series at the time who managed to get the residents out to safety. The young boy identified as Kunal Mohite told ANI that he was watching a show till the wee hours of the morning when he saw a part of one of the kitchens in the building collapse. That is when he alerted all the residents in the building and urged them to vacate.

The occupants too heard some pillars of the building crushing and managed to leave before the entire building came crumbling down, Dombivli ward officer Bharat Pawar said.

An official said that the residents got out just in time.

The building has been on the list of dangerous properties of the KMDC for a while now.

While these occupants were fortunate to escape unhurt, around 20 people were killed when a 3-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi. building, located at Narpoli's Patel Compound area, collapsed at around 3:40 am in September while the residents were sleeping. The building in the powerloom town, which is situated around 10 km from Thane, had 40 apartments and nearly 150 persons were residing there. Two civic officials had been suspended in connection with the incident and an offence had been lodged against the building owner.

Three labourers were killed after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara city in the early hours on September 29. The under-construction building collapsed around 12.30 am in Bavamanapura area of Vadodara, located around 110 km from Ahmedabad.