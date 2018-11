Teenager Solves Three Rubik’s Cubes With His Hands and Feet Simultaneously, Sets World Record

While most people struggle with the 3-D combination puzzle, solving a Rubik's Cube is cakewalk for China's Que Jianyu.Earlier this year, Que rose to global fame when he solved three Rubik's cubes whilst juggling them . He set the new Guinness World Records title in 5 minutes 6.61 seconds.Hungry for more, Que recently added two more world records to his name. Because believe it or not, the 13-year-old (that's right) Chinese boy has now set the fastest time to solve three Rubik's cubes simultaneously with both hands and feet.He achieved so in just 1 minute 36.39 seconds. Yep.If you thought that was amazing, there's more.Que also recorded the fastest time to crack the puzzle upside down: 15.84 seconds.Considered the teenage king of cubes, earlier this year, Que and his master, Ye Jiaxi, also broke the title of fastest time to solve a Rubik's Cube (3x3x3) by a team of two at 25.63 seconds.He also set a second record on the show with his master for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's cube (team of two). The duo did so in 25.63 seconds.