Teenager Solves Three Rubik’s Cubes With His Hands and Feet Simultaneously, Sets World Record
Considered the teenage king of cubes, earlier this year, Que and his master, Ye Jiaxi, also broke the title of fastest time to solve a Rubik's Cube.
Image credits: Guinness World Records / YouTube
While most people struggle with the 3-D combination puzzle, solving a Rubik's Cube is cakewalk for China's Que Jianyu.
Earlier this year, Que rose to global fame when he solved three Rubik's cubes whilst juggling them. He set the new Guinness World Records title in 5 minutes 6.61 seconds.
Hungry for more, Que recently added two more world records to his name. Because believe it or not, the 13-year-old (that's right) Chinese boy has now set the fastest time to solve three Rubik's cubes simultaneously with both hands and feet.
He achieved so in just 1 minute 36.39 seconds. Yep.
If you thought that was amazing, there's more.
Que also recorded the fastest time to crack the puzzle upside down: 15.84 seconds.
Considered the teenage king of cubes, earlier this year, Que and his master, Ye Jiaxi, also broke the title of fastest time to solve a Rubik's Cube (3x3x3) by a team of two at 25.63 seconds.
He also set a second record on the show with his master for the fastest time to solve a Rubik's cube (team of two). The duo did so in 25.63 seconds.
