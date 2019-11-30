Still Going 'Four' It: Teenager Who Received Wrong Text Invite For Thanksgiving Visits Again

A wrong text sent four years back brought together two strangers who have, since then, gone on to start a Thanksgiving tradition together.

An Arizona grandmum, 62-year-old Wanda had sent a Thanksgiving invitation text to a wrong person four years back, reported ABC7News, adding that the message she had meant for her grandson, ended up going to another person, 20-year-old Jamal Hinton.

The wrong messages became viral on social media and they eventually decided to meet in real life. According to the report, they had so much fun together, that since then Hinton has joined them every year for Thanksgiving dinner.

Hinton and his girlfriend Mikaela hosted Dench this year along with her husband Lonnie and members of their extended families, reported NYPost. The report cited a local station KPHO-TV which said that the young couple along with Mikaela's family did all the cooking as part of a promise they had made.

Furthermore, Hinton shared a video on YouTube, where several members of the families could be seen enjoying their annual get-together.

In an interview Hinton had with The Post earlier, he mentioned that the two had become extremely close over the years and even though their schedules do not always lineup, they still manage to get together.

According to the article, Dench, from Arizona, had a few years back intended to text her grandson an invitation to turkey dinner at home, but instead it had ended up with Hinton. When the youngster had replied saying that she was not his grandma but if he could still get a plate, Dench agreed and a friendship and tradition formed.

