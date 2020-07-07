Teenagers in Seattle Find Human Remains in Suitcase While Filming TikTok Video

What a few teenagers thought would be a fun TikTok video turned out to be a major lead in a murder case in Seattle. The group of friends discovered a suitcase washed up on the sea shore that has now been confirmed to carry mortal remains.

According to a TikTok post by @ughhenry, the group can be seen using the app Randonautica to explore random coordinates when they end up discovering a black suitcase on the West Seattle beach.

As they opened the suitcase, a black plastic bag is revealed. The TikTok user mentioned that an “overwhelming” odour had given them the indication that the contents of the suitcase were not trivial. They soon informed the police about the discovery.

Seattle police have identified two bodies inside the bag, according to local news outlet King5.

After receiving the call on June 19, police discovered that the bag contained human remains and searched the area to discover another bag.

The dead bodies were identified by Seattle police to belong to Jessica Lewis (35) and Austin Wenner (27). According to a release, given out by the police, both of them had died due to gunshot wounds on June 16. The cases are being treated as homicide by the cops. No suspect has been kept in custody in relation to the case as of yet and investigation is underway.

The teenagers who made the video only discovered that the bags contained mortal remains after watching the news on television, reported The Guardian.