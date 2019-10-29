Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Teenager’s Viral Video Shows How Your Mirror Image is Entirely Different From What Others See You

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a teenager ranting about how other people see you is very different from what you see in the mirror.

News18.com

Updated:October 29, 2019, 9:50 AM IST
Teenager’s Viral Video Shows How Your Mirror Image is Entirely Different From What Others See You
A video that has gone viral on social media shows a teenager ranting about how other people see you is very different from what you see in the mirror.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a teenager ranting about how other people see you is very different from what you see in the mirror. You must've wished you could see yourself from the perspective of those around you, at some point or the other. Unfortunately, it is nothing like you'd imagine.

In a video on TikTok, Ruby Blackman asks her followers why no one had ever told her that they see the "flipped" version of her face. When you switch on the selfie mode on your iPhone, have you ever noticed that your face appears to be flipped?

"I just found out something mortifying; that every single person that sees me every day sees this. It's just plain rude that nobody told me," Blackman says in the video. In the eighteen second long clip, she even demonstrates what she means when she says that other people see the flipped version of her face, which is clearly unacceptable to her.

In short, what you see in the mirror is nothing but a reflection and that may just not be how people see you in real life. In real life, the picture may be completely different. All you have to do is stare at a selfie camera, flip and capture your photo. That's what you really look like. It's amusing how so many people had no clue, going by the comments on her TikTok video or on Twitter.

Check out her tiktok video:

The video has also been shared multiple times on Twitter and Instagram:

But as one person said, it's just a perspective and pondering over this might lead to stress and body image issues:

