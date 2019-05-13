Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Teen's 'Before and After' Photos Show How Devastating Mental Illness Can Be

If you managed to overcome mental illness, you have every right to pat yourself in the back for it. If not, it's okay. There's always a silver lining to look forward to.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Teen's 'Before and After' Photos Show How Devastating Mental Illness Can Be
If you managed to overcome mental illness, you have every right to pat yourself in the back for it. If not, it's okay. There's always a silver lining to look forward to.
Loading...
In India, mental health is a taboo - with conversations only happening behind close doors. But here's the thing, mental illness is REAL and so are its consequences. While some people may be rather vocal about their mental illnesses and even find it easy to express it, some would rather keep it to themselves. You never know what a smiling face may be hiding.

Also, another notion that is prevalent in the Indian society is that mental illness is restricted to a specific age, gender or background.

"You're too young to be depressed."

But that's not the case. The sad reality is, mental illness can arrive most unexpectedly and can happen to anyone. There's no definite set of underlying causes which can be used to justify mental illness. And it has an adverse impact on your psychological AND physiological health.

This teen's before and after pictures are proof.

In order to show how mental ailments can take a toll on physical appearance, Quenlin Blackwell has shared two images of herself - on the left, we have an image of her while she was battling anxiety and depression and on the other hand, we have an image looking much healthier.




Quenlin writes in her Twitter post, "a mental health glo up. I’m so proud of myself dude. I literally LOOK healthier.” And netizens seem to agree. A lot of people, in fact, shared before and after pictures of themselves too!






















If you managed to overcome mental illness, you have every right to pat yourself in the back for it. If not, it's okay. There's always a silver lining to look forward to.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram