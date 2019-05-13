Teen's 'Before and After' Photos Show How Devastating Mental Illness Can Be

a mental health glo up. I’m so proud of myself dude. I literally LOOK healthier pic.twitter.com/9znhU8nZt2 — queen quen (@quenblackwell) May 7, 2019

literally mental health affects your appearance so much I can’t even believe I used to look like that pic.twitter.com/RWdfqAUecr — Ashleigh (@ashleighfare) May 8, 2019

This inspires me so much. keep winning ✊ pic.twitter.com/9bluCftOFO — Alle Ntero (@alle_ante) May 7, 2019

this is the content I’m here for. we have to recognize and accept our lowest self in order to truly heal. every day can be a battle, but these two pics, taken less than a year apart, always remind me of the beauty of life. pic.twitter.com/6eLrDDgVci — Ruth Anderson (@ruthrutherson) May 8, 2019

Girl. I keep this pic just to remind myself, NEVER the fuck again. pic.twitter.com/wcVwH7sRY1 — Pretty Trissi (@modestlyratchet) May 9, 2019

Same!!! So proud of you and everyone in the comments showing their progress❤️ pic.twitter.com/rtesZstqUj — marshMELo️‍ (@barry_melissa) May 9, 2019

In India, mental health is a taboo - with conversations only happening behind close doors. But here's the thing, mental illness is REAL and so are its consequences. While some people may be rather vocal about their mental illnesses and even find it easy to express it, some would rather keep it to themselves. You never know what a smiling face may be hiding.Also, another notion that is prevalent in the Indian society is that mental illness is restricted to a specific age, gender or background."You're too young to be depressed."But that's not the case. The sad reality is, mental illness can arrive most unexpectedly and can happen to anyone. There's no definite set of underlying causes which can be used to justify mental illness. And it has an adverse impact on your psychological AND physiological health.This teen's before and after pictures are proof.In order to show how mental ailments can take a toll on physical appearance, Quenlin Blackwell has shared two images of herself - on the left, we have an image of her while she was battling anxiety and depression and on the other hand, we have an image looking much healthier.Quenlin writes in her Twitter post, "a mental health glo up. I’m so proud of myself dude. I literally LOOK healthier.” And netizens seem to agree. A lot of people, in fact, shared before and after pictures of themselves too!If you managed to overcome mental illness, you have every right to pat yourself in the back for it. If not, it's okay. There's always a silver lining to look forward to.