Teen's Harvard Essay about Losing Mother to Cancer Earns Her the Spot, Ineternet Moved to Tears

An 18-year-old girl’s heart touching admission letter to Harvard University about losing a parent has earned herself a spot at the prestigious US college.

Abigail Mack from Massachusetts lost her mother to cancer, and in the now-viral admission essay posted on TikTok, she explained why she hates the letter ‘s’, and the story behind it made netizens feel for the teenager.

The 18-year-old, in her letter, said that although there are 164,777 words that have ‘s’, she only struggles with one - parents.

“I used to have two parents, but now I have one, and the ‘s’ in ‘parents’ isn’t going anywhere," wrote Abigail, who shrieks about the fact that there is not a single day when she is not reminded of her loss, and while her friends eat with their parents, she just has a parent to eat with.

According to LadBible, further explaining her travesty, the 18-year-old said, “As I write this essay, there is a blue line under the word ‘parent’ telling me to check my grammar; even Grammarly assumes that I should have parents, but cancer doesn’t listen to edit suggestions."

The TikTok video has garnered millions of views since it was uploaded.

The moving letter won the hearts of the Harvard authorities who accepted her admission essay filled with determination and passion.

Not just the Harvard admissions board, but the internet also hailed the sheer will and perseverance of the 18-year-old, with few even went on saying that the university will be lucky to have a writer like her.

Abigail later took to Instagram to confirm the news of her Harvard admission. “It’s officially official - I’ve committed to Harvard," she captioned her picture in which the teenager is seen holding a file with ‘welcome to class of 2025’ written on it, inside the university premises. Abigail posed for the photo donning a Harvard printed t-shirt and cap.

