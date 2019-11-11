Take the pledge to vote

Tejashwi Yadav Celebrates Birthday in Chartered Plane, Draws Flak on Internet

Lashing out at Tejashwi, Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said, "These leaders were born with silver spoons."

IANS

Updated:November 11, 2019, 8:39 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav Celebrates Birthday in Chartered Plane, Draws Flak on Internet
Jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad's younger son, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was at the receiving end of Opposition ire on Monday after pictures of his 30th birthday celebration in a chartered plane went viral on the social media.

In the pictures, Yadav is seen with his close aides Sanjay Yadav and Mani Yadav and Lalu Yadav's associate Bhola Yadav. However, the day when and where these pictures were clicked is not yet known.

Lashing out at Tejashwi, Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said: "These leaders were born with silver spoons, they not only make fun of the poor, but are also the black spots in the name of a political party." "The RJD is a directionless and unintelligent family party," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav had on Saturday celebrated his birthday by planting 30 saplings at his 1, Polo Road bungalow here. He also cut a 30-pound cake during the bash, which was attended by senior RJD functionaries, including the party's state president Ramchandra Purbey, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Shiv Chandra Ram, Kanti Devi and Tanveer Hassan.

Tejashwi elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, who attended the party, gifted him a copy of the Bhagwad Gita.

The RJD, however, defended Tejashwi. "The Opposition parties are suffering from Tejashwiphobia after the bypolls and their blood pressure is rising. Why can't a leader who talks about the poor celebrate his birthday?" said RJD spokesperson Mrityunjaya Tiwari.

