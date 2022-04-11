Tejasvi Surya Shares Video Of 92-Year-Old Runner, Calls Him 'True Ambassador for Fit Bengaluru'

Displaying an undying spirit to keep going despite old age, a 92-year-old man from Bengaluru not only took part in a marathon but also outshined many others. The man, Dattatreya, caught the attention of Tejasvi Surya, the National President of BJP Yuva Morcha and Member of Parliament for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha Constituency, with his grit. Surya praised the nonagenarian through a Twitter post.

https://twitter.com/Tejasvi_Surya/status/1513016441552859138

“Sri Dattatreya Ji is 92 years young. He truly symbolises the spirit and determination of every Bengalurean,” wrote Tejasvi. The MP also shared a video with the man and revealed that Dattatreya completed a 5 kms run at the Bengaluru Marathon. He also said that the old man managed to outpace many other participants in the race. “A true ambassador for fit Bengaluru,” he added.

In the video, Tejasvi and Dattatreya are seen running together on the race track. In a sweet gesture, Tejasvi holds the hand of the nonagenarian and assists him in running as they both reach the finish line. Despite entering his 90s, Dattatreya is seen in high spirits and actively accompanies Tejasvi as they run together.

Advertisement

Dattatreya’s determination has gone viral as more than 1.1 lakh viewers watched him making strides towards a healthier lifestyle on Twitter. The video garnered roughly 10,700 likes while users in the comment section applauded Dattatreya for his perseverance.

Many users were inspired by the old man as one wrote that the current generation should learn from him.

https://twitter.com/Devbrat71555608/status/1513132908491411464

This user highlighted how Dattatreya could pull off the run at 92 while also appreciated Tejasvi for supporting him.

https://twitter.com/prakashb0103/status/1513032982528872455

Another user too saluted Dattatreya and said that everyone should follow in his footsteps. https://twitter.com/migrant_1990/status/1513365377245675523

The Bengaluru Marathon 2022 was held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and was the eighth edition of the annual marathon event.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.