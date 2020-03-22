English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Telanaga Cop 'Rings' in Birthday Amid Claps and Sirens as Her Team Observes Janata Curfew

A heart warming video from Telangana amid coronavirus lockdown | Image credit: Twitter

As Indians took to clapping at 5 pm on Sunday to commemorate health workers fighting against COVID-19, a video from Telanagana Police has been winning hearts on Twitter.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 22, 2020, 7:17 PM IST
As India observed the "Janata Curfew" for 14 hours amid a growing public healthcare crisis, 5 pm on Sunday found the entire country ringing with the sound of clapping, conches, and the beating of utensils and drums. Upon the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country on Sunday observed a near-total lockdown and came together to collectively commemorate India's medical fraternity which is actively involved in fighting coronavirus.

But it isn't just doctors. Police officers are also working hard to ensure people stay off the streets and within the safety and isolation of their homes. In fact, some cops are even working on their birthdays.

Take IPS officer Rema Rajeshwari, for instance, who rang in her birthday amid clapping and wailing of sirens as her team of police officers responded to the call to clap.


"Never imagined having a birthday like this and sharing such an unforgettable moment with my team. #JanataCurfew #Moments," the officer tweeted.

The Mahbubnagar police superintendent's tweet instantly went viral with thousands of likes and retweets within minutes. Many on Twitter wished her a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to seven on Sunday even as nearly 75 districts in India were sent under lockdown.

