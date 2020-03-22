Telanaga Cop 'Rings' in Birthday Amid Claps and Sirens as Her Team Observes Janata Curfew

As India observed the "Janata Curfew" for 14 hours amid a growing public healthcare crisis, 5 pm on Sunday found the entire country ringing with the sound of clapping, conches, and the beating of utensils and drums. Upon the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country on Sunday observed a near-total lockdown and came together to collectively commemorate India's medical fraternity which is actively involved in fighting coronavirus.

But it isn't just doctors. Police officers are also working hard to ensure people stay off the streets and within the safety and isolation of their homes. In fact, some cops are even working on their birthdays.

Take IPS officer Rema Rajeshwari, for instance, who rang in her birthday amid clapping and wailing of sirens as her team of police officers responded to the call to clap.

Never imagined having a birthday like this and sharing such an unforgettable moment with my team. #JanataCurfew #Moments pic.twitter.com/LHCzy9Vx0V — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) March 22, 2020





"Never imagined having a birthday like this and sharing such an unforgettable moment with my team. #JanataCurfew #Moments," the officer tweeted.

The Mahbubnagar police superintendent's tweet instantly went viral with thousands of likes and retweets within minutes. Many on Twitter wished her a happy birthday.

Brilliant ! The police have had such a hard time lately ! Gratitude ma'am 🙏 ! Happy Birthday ! — Prashanth S (@Prashanths05) March 22, 2020

Happy birthday Rama & a big shoutout to you, your team & everyone like you out there. — sangeetha devi (@Sangeetha_Devi) March 22, 2020

Happy birthday Reema 💗💗 — Dr Sumaiya Shaikh (@Neurophysik) March 22, 2020

Happy bday and wish you all the success, happiness and ofcourse, good health!🙂



Happy bday🎂 — Prateek Jain 'जैनसाहब' (@PrateekJain28) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 rose to seven on Sunday even as nearly 75 districts in India were sent under lockdown.



[name]