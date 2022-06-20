Telangana Artist without Arms Sketches with her Mouth, Makes Portraits of Telugu Stars

The videos of an artist from Telangana who sketches with her mouth is going viral. Swapnika, who does not have arms, can be seen making portraits of Telugu actors with her mouth. Recently, she gifted a sketch to IAS officer Smita Sabharwal. She recently made a sketch of singer Mika Singh and wished him on his birthday. Take a look at some of her work:

“Happy Birthday @SmitaSabharwal madam.. i am swapnika mouth artist….me birthday special art.”

“Happy Birthday @MikaSingh sir.. ”

“Happy Birthday #NandamuriBalakrishna garu …@NBKHospital.”

“#DrBRAmbedkargari jayanti … mouth artwork #DrBRAmbedkar.”

“Happy Birthday @alluarjun sir… May God bless you sir…I am swapnika mouth artist and dancer….Birthday special art. #AlluArjun

Please share this post 🙏..@MythriOfficial @AlluArjunHCF pic.twitter.com/PLku6PRqqM — @mouth Artist Swapnika (@PawanSister) April 7, 2022

Swapnika’s talent is a source of inspiration for many others. A few days ago, Anand Mahindra tweeted about India’s first licensed armless driver. The video story, reported by Brut, tells the story of Vikram Agnihotri from Indore who lost both his arms in an electrical accident when he was a child. However, that did not stop him from learning any activity. He not only drives, but also swims, skates and studies law. However, the driving license did not come easy as there was no provision in India’s Motor Vehicle Act to provide it to double amputees. He appealed and changed the Act to get a driving license. He also learnt driving from YouTube as no school agreed to teach him.

