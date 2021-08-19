Gone are the days when brides would be tied down by societal etiquette and sit coy on their wedding days. A bride from Mancherial district in Telangana expressed her joy at the arrival of a new person in her life through a spirited dance act which has now gone viral.

According to a report in Telangana Today, the bride is Payyavula Sai Shriya hailing from Ponkal village in Jannaram mandal, who danced to the tunes of “Bulletu Bandi…” sung by singer Mohana Bhogaraju. The report added that she got married to Akula Ashok, a native of Ramakrishnapur and working as town planning officer at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Clad in a red pattu sari with green borders, the beautiful bride is seen dancing in the baraat in front of a decorated car. Her energy is so infectious that the groom too is forced to join in after sometime. This picture of joy is completed by other members in the wedding procession who are seen supporting the bride with their dance moves.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1FvjWQCndE

“I am elated by the overwhelming response to the video of my daughter dancing. The clip was shared on WhatsApp by some of our relatives. She learned dancing during school and participated in many dance competitions. She won many mandal and district level awards for outstanding dance performance,” Shriya’s father Ramu told Telangana Today over phone.

The video clip uploaded by a TV news channel on YouTube garnered 9.79 lakh views on the popular video sharing website. Salvaji Madhav Rao shared the clip which clocked 3.10 lakh views. Many other YouTube channels, users of WhatsApp, and social networking sites posted the clip, appreciating the fearless bride for the impromptu dancing, the report added.

