Telangana Constable Tends to Wounded Cobra Before Releasing it into Forest

While many people fear and run away on seeing snakes and reptiles, a Telangana man came to the rescue of a cobra and tended to its wound. The incident occurred at Nagavaram village in Wanaparty district in Telangana. Krishna Sagar, a snake-lover, was appreciated by the people of Wanaparty after helping the wounded snake and then releasing it into a forested area. Sagar, who works as a home guard, has set up a snake society and protects people from the reptiles.

Sagar tried his best to protect the wounded snake found at a construction site in Nagavaram village. When one Dharmaiah was constructing a house, he spotted a cobra at the site. The snake was wounded during the construction activities to build the basement. Dharamaiah immediately rang up the snake society run by Sagar. Sagar rushed to the spot and found that the snake was wounded and went on to comfort it by smoothing his hand over its body.

The man shifted it to a local veterinary hospital where doctor Anjaneyulu suggested an x-ray for the snake to find actual wounds or fractures if any. The doctor treated it with a cement bandage. On getting the snake x-rayed, they found that the spinal cord area of the snake was fractured. After necessary treatment and bandaging, Sagar released the snake back into the forest for its safety.

Sagar also serves people by preventing snakes and reptiles from harming people. He catches them and releases them into forests.

Recently, in a similar incident, a video of a man giving water to a snake went viral on Twitter. While snakes are considered deadly creatures, and many of us are afraid of them, this person showed no evidence of fear and went ahead to aid the snake. His generosity is now capturing the hearts of netizens. The clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. Along with it, he added the caption, “Summer is approaching. Your little drops can save someone’s life. Leave some water in your garden in a container for that can mean a choice between life & death for many animals."

