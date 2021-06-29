Telangana Farmer Attaches Plough to Motorbike, Tills 60 'Guntas' of Land in an Hour

A farmer in Telangana has surprised all by coming up with a unique idea as he tilled his land using his motorbike and also set a record by tilling 60 guntas of land in one hour. Ever since the pandemic struck, many famers along with every other section of workers have also incurred heavy losses. While some farmers could not afford to hire a tractor, bulls or coolies for farming activities become a costly affair. In a heartbreaking incident, a video had also gone viral where a farmer was seen ploughing his farmland using his son in the place of another bull as one died and he was left with only one. But one Mekala Mallesham, who hails from Bazar Hatnur village of Adilabad district, farmer got a brilliant idea.

Instead of spending about Rs 2000 a day to hire bulls or coolies he instantly got an idea to use the bike. He ploughed cotton on the land by taking the help of a young man who rode the bike carefully to complete the task in just one hour. They made a unique tilling device by attaching a plough to the bike and were able to till 60 guntas lands in just one hour.

For this, they spent just Rs 100 on petrol which tilted that space in one hour.

After Mallesham’s video went viral on social media, netizens were all praises for his brilliant idea.

“I am happy that I managed to save money on it and had to spend only Rs 100 for buying petrol for the bike. Covid-19 has dealt such a hard blow for us that I cannot afford to purchase bulls or hire coolies at such a time," Mallesham said.

As financial earnings have dipped due to the pandemic, farmers, working class, and migrating labourers are running helter-skelter for a permanent solution out of this economic hurdle and are staring at a continuing ordeal of income and work for a long time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here