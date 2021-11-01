Desi Gay Couple to Get ‘Hitched’ in Telangana, a First in the State

The Supreme Court of India may have struck down Section 377 three years ago on September 6 by legalising same-sex relations, but the law still does not count a marriage between two people of same sex legal yet in the country. Amid all this, a gay couple residing in Telangana has decided to take their relationship to another level. So if same-sex marriage isn’t legal then how do the couple expect to seal their union? By taking vows of togetherness and companionship and celebrating their 8-year-long journey together with their friends and family in attendance.

Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang have been together since the past 8 years and now in order to celebrate their beautiful relationship, will recite vows, organise small parties to mark their love but without any marital rituals or formalities.

Chakraborty, who is a faculty member at a hotel management institute in the city said the duo met at an online dating app all those years ago and after some small hurdles, the two came out about their relationship to their families who accepted them for who they were.

“The idea is to celebrate our union with our friends and family. We will have all symbolic rituals such as taking vows together, exchange of rings, cake cutting etc. We are happy together and that’s what we want to celebrate," Chakraborty was quoted by The Times of India.

His partner Abhay Dang is employed as a software developer with an IT firm.

The couple believes that more awareness through exposure about LGBT couples will help more and more people understand that a queer couple is similar in so many ways to that of an heterosexual couple.

While this comes indeed as a heartwarming story about a real-life queer couple being permitted to mark their love, a recent reel-life incident caused much uproar on Twitter. An advertisement by Dabur’s Fem was slammed by a section of social media users who criticized the ad for hurting Hindu sentiments. While the idea was to juxtapose the traditional Hindu ritual of ‘Karwa Chauth’ with an inclusive message, it was not taken kindly. To add to it, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also threatened to ask cops to take action if the company did not pull it off air.

After facing much threats and trolling on social media, Dabur India shared a message while withdrawing the ad from all of its social media handles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.