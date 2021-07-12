This Telangana Government Employee is Helping Lost People Reunite With Their Families

The Covid-19 pandemic which has made humans lose physical touch and stay ‘six-feet-apart’ also has seen a collective coming together of humanity. One such example of a person going out of their way to help others is Taslima Mohammed, the Sub-Registrar of Telangana’s Mulugu district, who has been singlehandedly reuniting people with their families and helping underprivileged children. Despite working in a senior position of gazetted officer in Group II of the District Registration and Stamps Department, Taslima is known for her humanitarian work in the district and has reunited around 21 people found in debilitated conditions at public places bus stops and footpaths with their families.

Taslima had started helping out the poor and underprivileged right from her own childhood when after being inspired by her father. Born in Ramachandrapuram in Mulugu, Taslima completed her postgraduation in organic chemistry and became a gazetted officer in 2010.

Narrating one of her experiences, Taslima told New Indian Express, “It happened last year. I was on my way to the office when I noticed an old man near Mulugu town. When I spoke to him, he provided me with the details of his family members. With the help of police, we took him to his native village in West Godavari district."

Apart from her humanitarian work, Taslima has also been doing weekend farming for quite some time in an attempt to understand the hardships faced by small-scale farmers.

On weekends she works at the farms and later distributes the daily wage of Rs 250 that she receives to the labourers. She told New Indian Express, “It’s not for money that I work in the fields. It’s for my own satisfaction. The happiness I receive from working on farmlands is much more than the joy of working in the office. I also bring kids of other labourers to the fields to let them realise the hard work being done by their parents. My mother, husband and children have always been supportive of my principles and work."

