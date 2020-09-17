Telangana Home Guard Saves Dog by a Stream while Risking His Own Life, Twitter Amused

A home guard in Telangana is going viral for his heroic act of saving a dog, that got stuck in the bush along a fast flowing stream in the state's Nagarkurnool district.

The video of the incident shows Mujeeb from Nagarkurnool Police Station trying his best to save the frightened dog while clutching on to a JCB excavator. He uses the excavator as a make-shift bridge to reach to the dog and using a tree branch he tries to keep himself steady against the force of the water.

The viral clip was shared by ANI on Twitter that said, "elangana Home Guard jawan, Mujeed rescues a dog stuck in thick bushes at the bank of an overflowing stream in Nagarkurnool."

#WATCH Telangana Home Guard jawan, Mujeed rescues a dog stuck in thick bushes at the bank of an overflowing stream in Nagarkurnool (16.09.20) pic.twitter.com/Se6V7VE1AC — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2020

In no time, netizens took to the post to hail the guard's efforts by risking his own life.

Eventually Mujeeb was successful in saving the stray animal, which slipped and fell into the stream, according to locals, reports Indian Express.

few days back, a youth in Bhopal was booked by the Shyamla Hills police station after a video of the man throwing a dog into a lake surfaced on the internet.

A case was registered against him under Section 429 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act after animal lovers lodged a complaint with Bhopal Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Irshad Wali. Efforts are on to nab the accused who is still on the run.

Soon after the video was uploaded on the internet, the youth -- identified as Salman, a native of Qazi camp area in Old Bhopal -- received a series of backlash from netizens who slammed him heavily for his cruel act.