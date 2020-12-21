Telangana Locals Build Temple for Sonu Sood to Honour His Social Work during Pandemic

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has emerged a hero follwoing his philanthrophic activities during the pandemic hit-2020. The actor may have played a villain in most of his movies, but he turned out to be a saviour for many migrant labourers, students, and others amid pandemic.

From providing tractor to farmers to helping a young woman get employment in a job-crunch market, Sood has earned a name and respect with his social work.

To honour the actor in recongnition of his humanitarian work, locals in a Telangana's village have constructed a temple to pay him homage.

The temple has been reportedly constructed at Dubba Tanda villahe, with the help of Siddipet district authorities.

It was inaugurated with an 'aarti' and while women sang folk songs

Hailing Sood's selfless work for the public during the pandemic, Giri Kondal Reddy, a Zilla Parishad member said to ANI, "As he has attained the place of god by his good deeds, we have built a temple for Sonu Sood. He is a god for us."

The sculptor od Sood's idol, Madhusudhan Pal expressed that he was "elated" to have carved a statue of the 47-year-old actor. "The actor has made a place in people's hearts with his helpful nature. I have also created a small idol of him as a gift for him," he said to ANI.

In September Sood was also awarded the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme in a virtual ceremony. While receiving the award, the actor had maintained his humility as he said he has done whatever little he could for his fellow countrymen without any expectations.

Following this in October, a Twitter had posted an image of the actor at a small temple in his house and made a special request as he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to bestow the highest civilian award of the country to Sonu. The fan wrote, "Respected Prime Minister, It is our wish as Indians that- the way amid COVID crisis, Sonu Sood has extended support to the poor, migrants, students and every person in need - for the true hero of the country, we ask you to honour him with the Bharat Ratna Award."

However, this wasn't the first time when a statue of the actor has cropped up in his honour. Earlier in October, a life-size statue of the actor was erected at the Keshtopur Prafulla Kanan Durga Puja in Kolkata.

Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus , the actor has been extending a helping hand to thousands of migrant workers, students, and farmers through his noble actions and the farmers protests struck no different chords with him.

As thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab, and other states have been holding demonstrations at Delhi’s border points, protesting against the new farm laws, the actor said that he was deeply saddened to see the plight of farmers protesting against the laws and hoped for a resolution to their issues.