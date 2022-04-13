Telangana Man Boycotted for Refusing to Serve Marriage Feast for Daughter Who Eloped

The community heads at a Telangana village imposed social boycott on a family after they refused to serve a marriage feast to the heads. The incident took place in Maddikunta village of Ramareddy mandal in Kamareddy. Yeldi Poshayya, who hails from Maddikunta village, used to live with his son and daughter. The son, Mahipal, migrated to Gulf countries to seek a livelihood. A year ago, Poshayya’s daughter eloped with her lover and tied the knot. At the time, Yeldi Poshayya said he was ashamed of his daughter’s move and to make matters worse for him, the heads of the community demanded that he serve the marriage feast. As the marriage was performed at the groom’s house according to traditions of the community, the heads demanded Poshayya to pay Rs 10,000 to the community towards travel expenses.

When Mahipal along with his wife Renuka returned to Maddikunta from abroad, the pressure from the community heads doubled on Poshayya. The father-son duo refused to serve the marriage feast as well as to pay travel expenses to the community, reasoning that it’s because Poshayya’s daughter had eloped. Furious with the act of the duo, the heads of the community imposed social boycott on the family.

As per their dictum, if any member of the community dared to talk with the family members of Poshayya or provide any help to the family, he or she has to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 to the community. The family was banned from attending the functions conducted by the members of community.

Poshayya, who refused the punishment meted by the heads, locked his house and staged a protest in front of it along with his family members. He complained about the community heads to the Kamareddy district collector Jitesh V Patil.

