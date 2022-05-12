Telangana Man Drunk-dials 100 Claiming Emergency, Asks Cops to Get Him Chilled Beer

A Telangana man dialled 100 at 2:30 am, claiming he was in an emergency. When the cops arrived, he asked them to get him two bottles of chilled beer, reports Deccan Chronicle. The man, 22, was already drunk when he made the call. The incident occurred in Vikarabad town on Monday. The operators in the police control room asked the man, identified as one Madhu, what the nature of the emergency was but he told them that he could not disclose it over the phone. Constables were sent to Madhu’s house in Daulatabad and they were in for a shock. An inebriated Madhu asked them to get him two bottles of chilled beer as all the liquor outlets in the area were shut at the time.

The police were angered by his antics and reportedly thrashed him. A petty case was booked against him as well. A report in The News Minute said that Madhu was asked to go to the police station the next day, accompanied by his father. He was counselled there the next morning.

This is not the strangest thing over which someone has dialled 100 in recent times. In March, a man from Telangana was taken into custody after he dialled 100 six times to complain about his wife not cooking mutton curry. According to Telangana Today, Naveen from Cherla Gowraram village in Kanagal mandal was inebriated when he made the calls. The police ignored him after the first call, but when he called another five times, the police decided that Naveen should be taught a lesson about not misusing ‘dial 100’. A case of nuisance was registered and the caller was taken into custody on Saturday and later let off with a warning.

Last year, a woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara approached the police because her boyfriend was not talking to her. Free Press Journal reported that there was trouble in paradise when the woman failed to talk to the man on his birthday. It started a fight between them, after which he stopped talking to her altogether. When, even after several attempts, he would not budge, she dialled 100 for help in the wee hours of the night.

