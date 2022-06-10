Telangana Man Orders Smartphone Online, Receives Detergent Soap

Katta Lenin

A person named Panjari Bhimanna from Utnoor in Adilabad district of Telangana was shocked to receive detergent soap instead of a smartphone from an online shopping site. He ordered a smartphone of Vivo Y83 model costing Rs 6,100 through a popular e-commerce portal. He received the package through courier five days after the booking. He opened the parcel and was shocked to see a detergent soap which costs Rs 10 instead of the smartphone. He shot a video of the soap and shared it on social media which went viral. He also urged others to not become victim to online shopping frauds.

In a similar incident last year, a man from Kerala who ordered an Apple iPhone 12 on Amazon was shocked after he received a package with a dishwashing soap and a Rs 5 coin instead. The customer is Noorul Ameen, a resident of Aluva in Kerala. The bizarre incident later went viral on social media. According to Indian Express, Ameen had ordered the iPhone after paying a sum of Rs 70,900 on October 12. After receiving the Vim dishwash bar and a Rs 5 coin inside the package, he filed a complaint with the police station. During investigation the cyber police found that the phone, which was ordered by Ameen, was received by someone else in Jharkhand in September this year. According to a report in the DNA, Ameen placed the order on October 12 through his Amazon Pay Card and received the package on October 15. In addition, he also made an unboxing video of the phone but was later shocked to find out what was inside it.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.