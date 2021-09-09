Telangana Man Ties Car With Ropes to Prevent it From Getting Swept Away in Floods

Heavy rains recently drenched parts of Telangana, interrupting everyday operations. On Tuesday, during the severe rain, a video of a car dangling from the flooded streets of Sircilla town went popular on social media. To save it from being swept away, the vehicle owner tied it down with ropes. He had this idea after many vehicles, including cars, were carried away in floodwaters caused by severe rainfall in the region since the previous night. The other ends of the ropes were connected to concrete pillars on top of the owner's house.

A car was tied with ropes by the owner at Shantinagar in Rajanna Siricilla district after heavy rains water entered into lanes and bylanes. pic.twitter.com/rsavFU04hH— OmerBinAliMasood (@OmerBinAliMaso1) September 7, 2021

The video has had thousands of views since it was shared online. Netizens were taken aback by the novel notion. However, this isn't the only video that spread from the Rajanna Sircilla areathat saw record flooding as a result of torrential rainfall. Floods and significant waterlogging have happened in various regions of India as well,as the monsoon smashes the country. Many replied to the tweet and posted different clips of rainfall wreaking havoc in different parts of the state.

#Siricilla collector office submerged in rain water yet again! Last time when I tweeted about it, everyone got offended. Anyway! Boats are being brought it, NDRF teams to be called. This is a brand new district collector’s office 👍🏼 #TelanganaRains #Telangana pic.twitter.com/QjWFZF3QMm— Revathi (@revathitweets) September 7, 2021

The state's Rajanna Sircilla area has been one of the most impacted by the floods. The roadways of Sircilla town were submerged, and residential areas were swamped. Rainwater also entered the newly built collectorate building. Ganesh idols that had been brought to town for sale in advance of the festival were also washed away.

Police officers were spotted escorting residents out of the secluded communities. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Disaster Response Force (DRF) troops were dispatched to Sircilla for rescue and relief efforts following the directions of Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who represents the Sircilla seat.

The teams were equipped with boats and other equipment. In light of the ongoing flooding and rains, the teams will support the district administration in relief and rescue efforts, as per the GHMC's Director of Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management.

