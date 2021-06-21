Telangana Man Ties Knot With Both His Lovers at One Mandap, Village Elders Bless Union

In a surprising incident, a tribal man from Telangana tied the knot with two women on the same day and the same ‘mandap’ and elders from the families involved gave their blessings to the union as well. A resident of Ghanpur village of Adilabad district in Telangana, the man, identified as Arjun is a BEd degree holder and is preparing for competitive examinations too. The man reportedly fell in love with both the women and thus got married to both of them on the same day.

News agency ANI quoted Pandra Jaivantharao, the Mandal Praja Parishad that “both girls wanted to get married to him and had no issues being wives to the same man. Adivasi tradition allows for such marriage."

Telangana | A Tribal groom from Adilabad district married two brides at the same timeBoth girls wanted to get married to him and had no issues being wives to the same man. Adivasi tradition allows for such marriage: Pandra Jaivantharao, Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) pic.twitter.com/3rEKA5n51W — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

Reports said the marriage took place on June 14. The two women, identified as Usharani and Surekha both also fell in love with Arjun and were dating him for the past 4 years but when the latter’s family decided to get him married, the trio did not know what to do. Arjun, however managed to convince both the women’s family and they agreed to get both the women married to him.

Although not an usually heard concept in metros, there have been several such incidents in tribal community often.

In January this year, a man in Chhattisgarh married two women at the same time in the same ‘mandap’ in presence of family members and villagers with all the rituals and formalities. Chandu Maurya, 24, solemnised his marriage with the two women, both his lovers, at a ceremony attended by 500 people. Chandu said he “decided to marry both of them because they both loved him and he couldn’t betray them." He said they both agreed to live with him forever.

Similarly, last year, one Sandeep Uike, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Betul, solemnised the marriage with two women at a ceremony in Keria village about 40 km from Betul district headquarters on July 8.

