1-MIN READ

Telangana Man Ties Masks on Goats After Tiger in New York Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The tiger reportedly contracted the virus from a caretaker who was asymptomatic, the zoo had said.

News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 2:52 PM IST
  • Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
On hearing news of tiger having tested positive in New York's Bronx Zoo in United States of America earlier in the week, a resident of Telangana decided to act swiftly and be protective of his goats as well.

A Venkateshwara Rao, a resident of Kallur Mandal in the Khammam district of Telangana, covered his goats' muzzles with masks in a bid to protect them from Covid-19.

"I own 20 goats and my family is entirely dependent on them as we don't own any land for farming. After I heard about coronavirus, I wear a mask whenever I step out," Rao said.

"I have started tying masks around my goats' mouths after I heard Covid-19 infected a tiger in the US. Since I am wearing a mask myself, I even decided to make my goats wear masks while foraging in the forest area," Venkateshwara said.

