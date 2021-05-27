Telangana Minister Responds to Twitter User's Request, Reaches Out to Help Poor Kid

The second wave of coronavirus has exposed the health infrastructure of India. Many people across the country have succumbed to coronavirus without getting access to proper medical care. Some people have lost their lives due to unavailability of crucial medicines and oxygen. A significant number of children have become orphans after their parents failed the war against the fatal virus. Quite a few instances have come to light wherein children are abandoned, while their parents are getting treated in the hospital.

One such unfortunate incident, where a child was spotted helplessly begging in front of a hospital in Hyderabad, has been shared on social media. Soon after the pictures were shared, KT Rama Rao, the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, took note of it and asked his team to coordinate for helping the boy. Robin Zaccheus, the person who shared the incident on Twitter, revealed that he met the boy outside Gandhi Hospital where he was begging as his mother is unwell. Robin also confirmed with the boy if he was interested in joining any hostel. After receiving a positive response from him, he used social media to amplify the requirement. He tagged many influential people including Rao, to help the little fellow.

Dear @RSPraveenSwaero @KTRTRS Sir, This boy was lurking around in Gandhi Hospital (Karthik, S/o Mr. Krishna,Maheshwari) was begging, I asked him why, he replied his mother was unwell. I also asked if he is interested to join any Hostel. He is ready! Pls help & save his future. pic.twitter.com/AxluX85lJI— Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) May 26, 2021

In the latest tweets, Robin has informed that the minister’s team has already got into action and is taking care of the situation. He also revealed that an official is already on the way to locate the boy. Robin has thanked the team and has also mentioned that by this move, the boy’s destiny will change for better.

Thank you Sir So relieved & happy about his future. — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) May 26, 2021

@KTRoffice Just called me and informed that @ZC_Secunderabad is on his way already to locate the boy in Gandhi premises.This little boys destiny is changed today. Fingers crossed Thanks to the entire team. — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) May 26, 2021

Robin was also lauded by the netizens for the efforts he put in to help the boy. Meanwhile, many states and union territories have imposed lockdowns and curfews in a move to curtail the spread of coronavirus. The government from May 1 has also opened up vaccination facilities for all above the age of 18.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here