Telangana Police Outwits Youth Who Claimed He was Wrongly Fined For Triple Riding

There was one glaring violation visible in the picture that the Telangana traffic police were quick to spot and remind the youth he wasn’t getting away with the traffic violation easily.

Updated:June 27, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
Nothing can escape the long arm, or sharp eyesight of the law.

Telangana traffic police’s perfect response to a youth who tried to get a challan for violating norms cancelled by acting over smart.

"Sir we were only two members riding on the bike. But police has issued me challan for triple riding.

Look closely sir we were only two," the youth wrote on Twitter, tagging the official accounts of Hyderabad Traffic Police and Cyberabad Traffic Police in his post.

As proof, the Twitter user also posted a picture which showed just one person riding pillion with him on the bike.

However, there was one glaring violation visible in the picture that the Telangana traffic police were quick to spot and remind the youth he wasn’t getting away with the traffic violation easily.

Both the rider and the pillion were not wearing helmets.

'Sir, Your request has been considered and we have placed a request to change the violation from Triple riding to W/O helmet. Please follow traffic rules and always wear a helmet,' the Cyberabad Traffic Police wrote in response.

As the youth was trolled for his cheeky but unsuccessful attempt to evade the fine, he tweeted, "It was not karma dear I was wrong by not wearing helmet for which I pay challan.

But we were not 3 and the challan imposed was for triple riding."

