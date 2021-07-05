Telangana Sets New World Record by Planting 1 Million Sapling In an Hour

As part of the Green Indian Challenge which recently completed four years, Telangana’s Adilabad district planted one million saplings in an hour, and set a new record for the largest such plantation anywhere in the world. By observing the plantation, Wonder Book of Records appreciated the fellow workers and presented an appreciation certificate to the organisers. On the occasion, local MLA Jogu Ramanna, who celebrated his 58th birthday on the occasion also donated two ambulances to RIMS hospital. Almost five lakh saplings were planted in ‘Miyawaki’ model in the degenerated forest that spread across 200 acres. During the event, the land was divided into ten sectors where over 30,000 TRS members including locals, Telangana’s forest and environment minister A Indra Karan Reddy have participated.

In a span of 60 minutes, two lakh plants in Adilabad Rural Bela Mandal, 1,80,000 saplings in 45 houses in the urban region were planted. Volunteers ensured planting 1,20,000 saplings on either side of R and B road, ANI Reported.

“All the programme has been video recorded as per the norms and will be sent to Guinness Book of World Records, for making it to the top.” the organisers said.

Earlier the record was broke by Turkey in 2019 by planting 3.03 lakh saplings in one hour as part of a mass campaign that aimed at contributing to agriculture, to establish a greener landscape for future generations. This has found space in the Guinness Book of World Records. In total, eleven million saplings were simultaneously planted across Turkey. The campaign is dubbed “Breath Into the Future. Despite the initial target of 11 million, nearly 14 million saplings were adopted for the campaign, with 212,000 in Istanbul, Turkey’s biggest city, and nearly 340,000 in the capital Ankara.

