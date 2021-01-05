Telangana Students Make 'Zero Waste' Sanitary Napkins Using Neem, Turmeric and Hyacinth

The students of a school in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana have come up with an innovative idea of ‘zero waste’ sanitary napkins in order to find a solution to the problem of sanitary waste.

According to reports by ANI, the students are calling these sanitary napkins ‘Stree Raksha Pads’.

The students of the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) Mulkalapally have made these organic sanitary pads using fenugreek, sabja seeds, hyacinth, turmeric and neem.

“The Pads available in the market don’t decompose easily. To solve this problem, we made this pad made of organic materials. To find a solution to the prevailing sanitary waste issue, we have come up with an idea and have created sanitary pads from organic materials," one of the students told ANI. They also said that the sanitary pads that are currently being used consist of petroleum jelly which can have many side effects and would also have a harmful impact on the environment.

“After creating a paste of water hyacinth mixed along with neem leaves, fenugreek and turmeric, they are dried till it becomes a solid board and cut into the standard sanitary pads size and then fenugreek and sabja seeds are added over this board along with beeswax glue and are placed between to cotton strips and are sealed," a student explained to ANI while speaking about how the pads are meant.

Telangana: Students of a govt school in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district make 'zero waste' sanitary napkins 'Stree Raksha Pads'. "Pads available in the market don't decompose easily. To solve this problem, we made this pad that is made of organic materials," says a student. (04.01) pic.twitter.com/OUrLG3MrAD — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

Kalyani, the teacher who guided these students, said that most girls in the district do not have access to contemporary sanitary pads. Moreover, they often have side effects and take a long time to decompose. She said that the students have found an alternative themselves and that she is proud of them.

The girls said that they wanted to do their bit in spreading awareness about menstruation and the benefits of using organic pads. They said that these pads not only help women during menstruation but also are eco-friendly.