English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana Teacher Suspended for Giving Zero to Student Who Scored 99 Marks
Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has instituted action against those found guilty of dereliction of duty amid a row over goof-up in declaring results of Intermediate examination.
Image for representation | Credit: Reuters
Loading...
Telangana Board of Intermediate, which is at the centre of a row over goof-up in declaring results of Intermediate examination, suspended a teacher and imposed fine on another for giving a student '0' marks instead of '99' on Sunday.
A day after three-member committee submitted its report to the government, Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) began action against those found guilty of dereliction of duty.
BIE announced late Sunday that it has imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 against Uma Devi, a teacher of a private school who evaluated Telugu paper of Navya, a 12th standard student but instead of giving '99' marks gave her '0' marks. Uma Devi has also been sacked by her school management.
BIE also suspended Vijay Kumar, a teacher of a tribal welfare school, who had served as scrutiniser but failed to notice the blunder.
The goof-up by the Board has triggered a spate of suicide by students and protests by parents, student bodies and opposition parties. They are demanding action against the higher-ups in the Board and the Globarena Technologies, an IT company, which was allegedly found guilty of the massive bungling.
Suicide by 20 students and massive protests forced the government to announce free re-verification of answer sheets of over 3 lakh students, who were declared failed in the examination.
A day after three-member committee submitted its report to the government, Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) began action against those found guilty of dereliction of duty.
BIE announced late Sunday that it has imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 against Uma Devi, a teacher of a private school who evaluated Telugu paper of Navya, a 12th standard student but instead of giving '99' marks gave her '0' marks. Uma Devi has also been sacked by her school management.
BIE also suspended Vijay Kumar, a teacher of a tribal welfare school, who had served as scrutiniser but failed to notice the blunder.
The goof-up by the Board has triggered a spate of suicide by students and protests by parents, student bodies and opposition parties. They are demanding action against the higher-ups in the Board and the Globarena Technologies, an IT company, which was allegedly found guilty of the massive bungling.
Suicide by 20 students and massive protests forced the government to announce free re-verification of answer sheets of over 3 lakh students, who were declared failed in the examination.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
-
Saturday 27 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Jawed Habib Reacts To Memes Of Politicians Sporting New Hairstyles
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai's Commuters Voice Their Concerns
Saturday 27 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Tracking The Pulse Of Voters In Rajasthan
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: In The Battle For Mumbai, it's BJP - Shiv Sena Vs Congress - NCP
Friday 26 April , 2019 Jawed Habib Reacts To Memes Of Politicians Sporting New Hairstyles
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan: Bollywood Voted for Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Style
- IPL 2019 | This Was Definitely My Best Knock in The IPL: Gill
- Virgil van Dijk Becomes 1st Defender Since John Terry in 2005 to Win PFA Player of the Year
- US Safety Watchdog FAA Knew About Boeing 737 Max’s MCAS Problem Before Lion Air Crash - Report
- Arya Stark is the Ultimate Hero of Game of Thrones, Declares Twitter
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results