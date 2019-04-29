Take the pledge to vote

Telangana Teacher Suspended for Giving Zero to Student Who Scored 99 Marks

Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has instituted action against those found guilty of dereliction of duty amid a row over goof-up in declaring results of Intermediate examination.

IANS

Updated:April 29, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
Telangana Teacher Suspended for Giving Zero to Student Who Scored 99 Marks
Telangana Board of Intermediate, which is at the centre of a row over goof-up in declaring results of Intermediate examination, suspended a teacher and imposed fine on another for giving a student '0' marks instead of '99' on Sunday.

A day after three-member committee submitted its report to the government, Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) began action against those found guilty of dereliction of duty.

BIE announced late Sunday that it has imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 against Uma Devi, a teacher of a private school who evaluated Telugu paper of Navya, a 12th standard student but instead of giving '99' marks gave her '0' marks. Uma Devi has also been sacked by her school management.

BIE also suspended Vijay Kumar, a teacher of a tribal welfare school, who had served as scrutiniser but failed to notice the blunder.

The goof-up by the Board has triggered a spate of suicide by students and protests by parents, student bodies and opposition parties. They are demanding action against the higher-ups in the Board and the Globarena Technologies, an IT company, which was allegedly found guilty of the massive bungling.

Suicide by 20 students and massive protests forced the government to announce free re-verification of answer sheets of over 3 lakh students, who were declared failed in the examination.
