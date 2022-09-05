Telangana Teen Hit by Speeding Train While Making Insta Reel on Track, Grievously Injured

A teenager in Telangana was grievously injured while trying to make an Instagram Reel on a railway track just as a train was coming. The incident occurred near Kazipet Railway Station in Hanamkonda district of Telangana, reported Economic Times. The 17-year-old was trying to capture the speeding train in the background of his Reel. In a shocking video shared on social media, the train could be seen hitting the boy and launching him into the air. He then crashes to the side. His friend, who was recording the entire incident on his mobile phone, could be heard warning him as the train approached.

Identified as Chintakula Akshay Raju, an engineering student from Warangal, the boy is currently undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Warangal. He is now reportedly out of danger. He was spotted by a railway guard who noticed him on the track, and called the ambulance. He was rushed to the hospital, reported NDTV.

Viewer discretion is advised for the following video.

As per local reports, he got the idea of shooting a Reel with an approaching train in the background while he was walking along the railway track near a pond with his friend.

Such accidents are, unfortunately, far from rare in India. In many instances, they have turned out to be fatal. Of recent such accidents, one was reported last year in December, when a 13-year-old boy fell to death while clicking a selfie from the edge of a partially demolished building in Mumbai’s Bhiwandi area. The deceased identified as Mohammad Ubaid Shaikh was a resident of Shanti Nagar. He had gone to the building to play with his friends, reported Free Press Journal. Locals rushed him to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead due to heavy bleeding and serious injuries caused by the accidental fall. The ground plus two-storey building located Heena Market based in Piranipada area in Shanti Nagar, Bhiwandi was declared illegal and demolished by the local municipal authorities a few years ago.

Such incidents are reported almost every year from states across the country. In 2018, a 15-year-old boy died after he was hit by a train while clicking a selfie with another moving train in West Bengal’s Purba Burdwan district.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here