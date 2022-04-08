Telangana Traffic Cop Cosplaying as Shekhawat IPS from 'Pushpa' Wins Hearts

A traffic policeman in Telangana has taken his love for movies to another level by adopting the get-up of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, an IPS officer played by Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in the movie ‘Pushpa’. Srinivas is an avid movie buff. Locals fondly call him ‘Bullet Srinu’. After watching Pushpa movie, he developed an interest towards the character of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS. He has changed his attire before too according to popular movie characters.

One fine morning, he tonsured the head, wore Rayban sunglasses and started performing his duty in the avatar of Shekhawat IPS. His attire attracted the attention of commuters, who made a beeline to take selfies with the traffic cop. When contacted, Srinivas said that cosplaying as his favourite movie characters brought him happiness. He added that the character’s style left a deep influence on him.

Interestingly, the star of the movie ‘Pushpa’, Allu Arjun, was penalised for violating traffic rules recently. The actor reportedly violated traffic rules and was challaned by Hyderabad police. As per a report in Bollywood Life, Allu Arjun had to pay a fine recently for violating traffic rules. The Hyderabad police fined the actor as his Land Rover Range Rover luxury SUV had tinted glass. Reportedly, the actor had to pay a fine of Rs 700.

Advertisement

The Puspa actor’s car was stopped at a busy centre in Hyderabad after the police noticed tinted window shields. For the unversed, in 2012, the Supreme Court had passed the rule which prohibits using tinted glass as well as other alternatives like sun film in cars.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.