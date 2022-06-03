Telangana Woman Farmer Wins 5k Marathon Barefoot, Wins Rs 1 Lakh

K Veeranna

Surprising everyone, a woman farmer from Mallampalli village of Akkanapet mandal at Siddipet district in Telangana has won a 5k marathon barefoot without any practice on the eve of state formation day. Local legislator Satish Kumar announced the 5k marathon for women above 30 years on International Women’s Day on March 8. He also announced that the winner will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. With the announcement women from all walks of life, including the wives of public representatives and employees, underwent rigorous practice for three months.

Mallam Rama is a woman farmer who lives with two sons. She also has cattle. She came to know about the 5k run marathon at Husnabad one day before the event. She wanted to test her luck by participating in the event. Mallam Rama ran barefoot and overtook other contenders soon. Surprising the organisers and co-contestants, she completed the marathon in 26.42 minutes and won the prize money. As many as 500 women took part in the marathon.

When contacted, Malla Rama said that the lifestyle she has been following made her a winner. She said that she used to go on walks to the farm field which is three kilometres away from her house. Rama also said she has to run behind the cattle while taking them to feed them in the open fields. The third standard drop-out also said that she will use the prize money for her son’s education.​

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.