Telangana's 'Coconut Prasad' Started Cottage Industry From Idea He Got at a Temple

A Telangana man has set an example in entrepreneurship. Picheti Prasad from Kothagudem of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, a tailor by profession, stitched a real success story for himself. Apart from his job as a tailor, Prasad would also repair sewing machines in order to meet the expenses to run the show. His 12-year-long expertise in tailoring and repairing sewing machines earned him a good reputation. For the most part, it had been smooth sailing for his family life, devoid of any financial problems. His financial situation, however, turned turtle with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the Covid protocol came into force, people in his hometown were forced to halt all forms of celebration. Prasad found himself at crossroads, with no customers visiting him to have their clothes stitched. As Prasad’s financial situation turned from bad to worse, he went to a temple and prayed to be bailed out from his difficulties. He also broke a coconut in the temple as part of puja to the presiding deity. An idea struck him as he watched the broken coconut shells fall to the ground in front of him.

Prasad approached the temple authorities and made an agreement with them to collect the coconut shells. He started his own cottage industry at home in Gajularajam locality in Kothagudem towm. He dried the collected coconut shells and started supplying them to the coconut processing industries in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Now, Prasad is being dubbed as ‘Kobbari (coconut) Prasad’.

In order to make his cottage industry more efficient, he has employed two people. Prasad told News18 that there is a season-wide demand for the dried coconut shells. He said that dried coconut shells are priced at Rs 12,000 per quintal in the market. He is now planning to start an industry to supply raw material to coconut-based industries. Prasad has been requesting financial aid from the government in this regard.

