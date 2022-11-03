Telangana's 'Green Man' Dedicates Life to Mother Earth, Plants 2 Lakh Saplings in 15 Years

Ravutla Janardhan aka ‘Green Man’ Janardhan of Nizamabad district headquarters in Telangana has dedicated his life to the protection of the environment and become an inspiration to people from all walks of life. Janardhan of Sirikonda Mandal has been staying in Padmarao Nagar in Nizamabad for the past two decades. There, he runs a printing press at Poosala galli. Back in 1990-91, while he was studying in the tenth standard, Janardhan realized through newspapers that environmental pollution was a bigger problem than unemployment and hunger in the cuntry. Moreover, he understood that environmental pollution wasn’t limited to just India but impacted entire humanity.

At the same time, he started throwing seed balls in the forest areas to increase the greenery. To give more support to his greenery mission, Janardhan started an NGO called Sirivennela Green Society. He applied green colour to his life starting from his dress, two-wheeler, headgear, pen, book, and all the objects he had been using in order to create awareness among the people in protecting the environment by planting saplings. That was when the locals, who were aware of his noble activities, started calling him ‘Green’ Janardhan.

(Credits: News18)

(Credits: News18)

In an interview with News18, Janardhan said that he planted as many as two lakh saplings across the district so far. He also took care of the growth of the planted saplings by endorsing the responsibility to the local people. Janardhan said that he also took part in the state government’s prestigious ‘Harita Haram’ programme to improve the greenery across the state. He further added that he was the first person who started the movement of echo-friendly Ganesh idols made of clay and prepared the idols himself and distributed them to the people in 2010.

Further he said that he has published many books on the importance of the tree and the protection of the environment and distributed as many as 900 books so far.

Janardhan said that his life ambition was to dedicate his life to environmental protection after earning sufficient money for his family’s needs.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here