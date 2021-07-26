Telangana's Ramappa Temple Declared UNESCO Heritage Site, Indians Say 'Proud Moment'

An 800-year-old temple in Telangana is the talk of Telugu Twitter after it was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. Kakatiya Rudreshwara temple, better known as Ramappa temple,is located at Palampet village in Mulugu district. The architectural marvel, which is 209 km away from State capital Hyderabad, was built by the Kakatiya dynasty kings.

The UNESCO site says: “Construction of the sandstone temple began in 1213 CE and is believed to have continued over some 40 years. The building features decorated beams and pillars of carved granite and dolerite with a distinctive and pyramidal Vimana (horizontally stepped tower) made of lightweight porous bricks, so-called ‘floating bricks’, which reduced the weight of the roof structures."

The porous bricks, which can reportedly float in water, is not the only distinctive feature of the temple. It also stands out for being one of the few temples in India which is named after its sculptor (Ramappa) rather than the deity (Shiva).

The UNESCO tweeted: “Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage site: Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana, in #IndiaFlag of India. Bravo!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his joy by tweeting:"Excellent! Congratulations to everyone, specially the people of Telangana. The iconic Ramappa Temple showcases the outstanding craftsmanship of great Kakatiya dynasty. I would urge you all to visit this majestic Temple complex and get a first-hand experience of it’s grandness."

K Taraka Rama Rao, Telangana minister for municipal administration and urban development, complimented everyone involved in getting the temple the heritage tag. He said in a tweet: “Happy to share the good news that the 800 year old Kakatiya Rudreshwara #RamappaTemple in #Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site. My compliments to everyone who was involved in the effort"

In another tweet, he said that Ramappa temple was the first UNESCO heritage site from Telangana and the next aim is to get the World Heritage City tag for Hyderabad.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy too took part in the celebration by sharing: “UNESCO’s recognition for Telangana’s historic 13th century #RamappaTemple as #WorldHeritageSite is indeed a proud moment for our state as well as the country."

The Twitter handle of Telangana DGP Police shared an interesting tweet with an article on the heritage site written by former Prime Minister PV Naramsimha Rao in the Illustrated Weekly of India. The tweet said: “A pride moment for #ThePeopleOfTelangana #KakatiyaRudreshwara #RamappaTemple,. inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritageSite., #ASymphonyInStone, an article(1966) by our FormerPrimeMinister Sri.P.V.NarsimhaRao garu @ #TheIllustratedWeeklyOfINDIA."

