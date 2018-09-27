English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telegu Film Backup Dancer is Desperately Trying to Raise Funds to Save 2-Year-Old Daughter Suffering From Rare Cancer
For the last six months since his daughter has been diagnosed with cancer, life seems to have halted for the Telegu back-up dancer.
A back-up dancer in Telegu films is desperately trying to raise money for their two-year-old daughter who has been diagnosed with cancer.
Now Bujjewar and his wife Sandhya are trying to raise money through Milaap's crowdfunding platform that enables anyone across India to raise funds for healthcare, education, sports, disaster relief and other personal causes to further their daughter's treatment. They need to raise Rs 9.5 lakhs.
Two-year-old Nishta has been diagnosed with abdominal neuroblastoma, which is a rare form of cancer which started in her liver and is gradually spreading to the other parts of her body. The cancer is also making her lose weight drastically. The two-year-old needs a bone-marrow transplant.
Six months ago, Nishita's stomach started swelling and became hard to the point where she couldn't get up from the bed. Initially, her parents assumed it was a gastric problem. But as the days passed and their daughter's condition deteriorated, they realized it was something much graver. "I have lost count of the number of diagnostic centers I have been to in the hope that someone would tell me that my daughter doesn't have cancer. But it never happened," Bujjewar told Milaap.
Nishita, who used to be a lively kid at one point now cannot even get up from her bed. She has turned irritable and refuses to do anything - and even refuses food at points. Bujjewar adds how often, they wake up to her screams when she cannot change sides while sleeping.
Bujjewar is still struggling to build his career as a backup dancer in Telegu movies. When he gets optional work, he works as a small-time choreographer in family functions. There is no fixed source of income, and he has not been able to find work for the last six months, as he had to spend all his time at the hospital.
You can check their fundraising campaign and contribute here.
(With pictures and inputs from Milaap)
