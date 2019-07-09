Telengana Boy Declared Brain Dead Comes Back from Coma Just Before His Funeral
Eighteen year old Gandhiram Kiran from Telengana had been admitted to the hospital after complaining of high fever and vomiting.
Eighteen year old Gandhiram Kiran from Telengana had been admitted to the hospital after complaining of high fever and vomiting.
In shocking news, a young boy came back to life after being declared dead in the hospital as his family made arrangements for his funeral and last rites.
Eighteen year old Gandhiram Kiran from Telengana had been admitted to the hospital after complaining of high fever and vomiting. He was diagnosed with hepatitis.
As his condition rapidly deteriorated over the week, Kiran was eventually declared brain dead with no hopes of coming back from his coma alive. His family members told an English daily that they wanted his funeral to be held in his hometown and brought him back with his life support still attached.
Kiran's family members had been preparing for his funeral when they noticed something different. His mother was mourning him when she noticed tears flowing from the corner of his eyes, according to reports.
The family then alerted the authorities who informed them that declared that the boy's pulse was still beating. He was then taken to the hospital again for a second round of treatment.
Over time, Kiran's condition improved and he gradually regained his health. He was still, of course, very weak and was placed under constant vigilance and supervision.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
Budget 2019 Was Woke and Here's Why: Inclusion of Women-Led Policies to Robotics
-
Sunday 07 July , 2019
The Earth Is Heating Up, And Little You Do Can Change That
-
Wednesday 03 July , 2019
Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli's Day Out With Anushka Sharma Ahead of India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-final
- Deepika Padukone Shares Ranveer Singh's Rainbow Birthday Cake, Fans Applaud for Supporting Pride Month
- Move Over Akshay Kumar, Mariah Carey Just Won the #BottleCapChallenge With Her Voice
- An Awkward Giorgia Adriani Walks Away Even As Arbaaz Khan Shouts Her Name Twice, Watch Video
- Yet Another Windows 10 Update Bug Leaves Nearly 50 Million PCs at Risk
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s