Telengana Boy Declared Brain Dead Comes Back from Coma Just Before His Funeral

In shocking news, a young boy came back to life after being declared dead in the hospital as his family made arrangements for his funeral and last rites.

Eighteen year old Gandhiram Kiran from Telengana had been admitted to the hospital after complaining of high fever and vomiting. He was diagnosed with hepatitis.

As his condition rapidly deteriorated over the week, Kiran was eventually declared brain dead with no hopes of coming back from his coma alive. His family members told an English daily that they wanted his funeral to be held in his hometown and brought him back with his life support still attached.

Kiran's family members had been preparing for his funeral when they noticed something different. His mother was mourning him when she noticed tears flowing from the corner of his eyes, according to reports.

The family then alerted the authorities who informed them that declared that the boy's pulse was still beating. He was then taken to the hospital again for a second round of treatment.

Over time, Kiran's condition improved and he gradually regained his health. He was still, of course, very weak and was placed under constant vigilance and supervision.