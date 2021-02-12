'Tell Your Cat I said Pspsps': Viral Reddit Message for Feline Has Amusing Replies from Netizens

If you're a cat owner, then you probably know that they are quite moody animals. They have very interesting reactions to certain sounds and triggers.

One such trigger is a sound you can make by saying 'Ps Ps Ps Ps'. A redditor by the name of @curiouslyinclined posted a photo of his car decal in the subreddit MadeMeSmile. It had a message for all cat owners to try out a little experiment, it said, "Tell you cat I said pspsps." But be warned, it may not work all that positively for you.

The post caption reads, "This is my car and I cannot stop smiling!" and there are over 17K upvotes on the post.

As the user must have predicted, many people rushed to follow their advice. The results ranged from hilarious to adorable. Here is one user that tried to repeat this message to their cat. "My cat hissed at me and ran away after I told her what you said."

A user mentioned that he will "pspsps my 20-year-old man when I get home." However, the user also mentioned that the feline cannot hear properly. Appreciating the reply, another user said he "loves that you refer to your cat as a man xD I call mine my 'baby boy'."

"I passed on your message to my cat Hecate, she looked at me and purred," said one user.

The intention behind this noise is to actually get a cat to come over to you and purr pleasantly. As it happened with this user, "I told my cat for you and she jumped onto my lap for cuddles."

However, there’s no guarantee and it can backfire as well if the cat thinks it’s a threat of any kind.

Many people were interested in knowing where the person got this decal. It is from an Etsy shop and they called the purchase "the best $5 ever spent."

Unrelated to this post, here is a video of a person trying the pspsps sound and getting hissed at.