BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Telling or Not? Twitter Debates Justin Trudeau's 21-second-long Pause After Trump Question

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo)

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo)

People were in praise of the Canadian PM for his pause before the answer with some people calling it classy and 'meaningful'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
Share this:

When asked about US President Donald Trump and the use of tear gas against protesters to clear the way for a photo opportunity, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a 21-second-long pause before answering. He avoided naming Trump and said, "We all watch in horror and consternation at what is going on the United States. It is time to pull people together."

Trudeau's pause soon became the talk of social media with most people praising him. In the same question, Trudeau was also asked what message he is sending if he he didn't comment about Trump's actions.

People were in praise of the Canadian PM for his pause before the answer with some people calling it classy and 'meaningful'.

However, some people were of different view and seemed not-so-impressed by Trudeau's pause.

Trudeau has long been careful not to criticise Trump as Canada relies on the US for 75 per cent of exports.

Police violently broke up a peaceful and legal protest by several thousand people in Lafayette Park across from the White House ahead of a speech in the Rose Garden by Trump on Monday. The protesters had gathered following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week earlier.

Afterward, Trump strolled out of the White House gates and walked across the cleared Lafayette Park to make a surprise visit to St John's Church. Trump, standing alone in front of cameras, raised a Bible. He didn't mention Floyd, the church or the peaceful protesters police had just cleared away.

(With inputs from AP)


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading