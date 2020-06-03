Telling or Not? Twitter Debates Justin Trudeau's 21-second-long Pause After Trump Question

When asked about US President Donald Trump and the use of tear gas against protesters to clear the way for a photo opportunity, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a 21-second-long pause before answering. He avoided naming Trump and said, "We all watch in horror and consternation at what is going on the United States. It is time to pull people together."

Trudeau's pause soon became the talk of social media with most people praising him. In the same question, Trudeau was also asked what message he is sending if he he didn't comment about Trump's actions.

People were in praise of the Canadian PM for his pause before the answer with some people calling it classy and 'meaningful'.

Never has a 21 second pause felt so meaningful. https://t.co/GiF1EWhRjt — Melissa Black (@Vanislebabe) June 2, 2020

21 second pause before giving a classy answer. #Trudeau #TrumpIsACunt pic.twitter.com/77JzAjrSgA — Britgirl Hates Bozo and Brexit (@MarieAnnUK) June 2, 2020

his 21 second pause is so telling https://t.co/i0uyx5h618 — #blacklivesmatter (@closeasclifford) June 3, 2020

Today a 21 second pause made me proud to be Canadian 🇨🇦. PMJT has the difficult job of balancing personal beliefs with the good of the country, a job many PMs have failed (see the Harper yrs). Today we saw real leadership & a consummate diplomat #IStandWithTrudeau — JustACrazyCanuck 🇨🇦 (@LisaQuinnsMom) June 3, 2020

An amazing 21 second pause. https://t.co/Prm2ZaGN0m — Richmond Davies (@staywithr) June 3, 2020

I really respect Trudeau's 21 second pause and sigh. His eventual answer was spot on, but that long pause really brought it home. I'm not kidding. — Logan Gamble (@logangamble) June 3, 2020

However, some people were of different view and seemed not-so-impressed by Trudeau's pause.

he took a 21-second pause to say *nothing* https://t.co/L6pKyKGojl — huda hassan (@_hudahassan) June 2, 2020

21 second pause....most awkward in history... https://t.co/Q6pqmuZJA1 — TheAngryBeaver (@TheAngryBeaver7) June 2, 2020

@JustinTrudeau took a 21 second pause when responding to a question regarding his silence on Trump’s recent actions.



Per usual, he failed to answer the question.



We can’t count on him to stand up to Trump, let alone international human rights violatiors in general.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/i8XaJhFYqC — Gabriel Trozzi Stamou (@gabe_tao) June 3, 2020

Trudeau has long been careful not to criticise Trump as Canada relies on the US for 75 per cent of exports.

Police violently broke up a peaceful and legal protest by several thousand people in Lafayette Park across from the White House ahead of a speech in the Rose Garden by Trump on Monday. The protesters had gathered following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week earlier.

Afterward, Trump strolled out of the White House gates and walked across the cleared Lafayette Park to make a surprise visit to St John's Church. Trump, standing alone in front of cameras, raised a Bible. He didn't mention Floyd, the church or the peaceful protesters police had just cleared away.

(With inputs from AP)