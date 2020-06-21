Temperature in a Frigid Siberia Town Soared to Record-breaking 100 Degrees

The horrors of climate change are turning out to be true with each passing day. In the latest, the Arctic is facing a scathing heatwave for weeks now. In fact, the temperature in a town in frigid Siberia hit 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to CBS meteorologist Jeff Berardelli, this is the probably the highest temperature recorded in the Arctic circle, even though it is yet to be verified.

Likely the hottest temperature ever recorded in the Arctic happened today-100.4 F- What's happening in Siberia this year is nothing short of remarkable. The kind of weather we expect by 2100, 80 years early.

For perspective Miami has only reached 100 degrees once on record. https://t.co/WDPRmLRD4d — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 20, 2020

The town, Verkhoyansk, has had the same number of 10o-degree days on record as Miami, Florida, according to a report in the Gizmodo. This town has a population of a little over 1,000 people and the temperatures plunge much beyond zero degrees, sometimes even to -90 degrees.

The Earth is likely to witness the hottest year in 2020, pushed by the Siberian heatwave, despite a temporary dip in carbon emissions owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Year 2019 was Russia’s hottest on record.

Last month, Siberia reported temperatures almost 40 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Russian towns in the Arctic circle have recorded extraordinary temperatures, with Nizhnyaya Pesha hitting 30 degree Celsius on 9 June and Khatanga, which usually has daytime temperatures of around 0 degree Celsius at this time of year, hitting 25 degree celsius on 22 May. The previous record was 12 degree celsius, according to The Guardian.