'Temples Shut But TASMAC Opens': Chennai Reopening Liquor Shops After 5 Months Leads to Cheer and Confusion

After a gap of nearly five months, State-run TASMAC retail liquor outlets will reopen in Chennai and in suburbs from August 18, the Tamil Nadu government said on Sunday. Apart from shops in Chennai and other suburban areas falling under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police, liquor outlets in the rest of Tamil Nadu were reopened on May 7.

The liquor shops would be open from 10 am to 7 pm and only 500 tokens shall be issued per day to consumers, a government release quoting Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), the sole retailer of Indian made foreign liquor in the state, said.

However, safety measures will have to be taken. For instance, masks are compulsory and social distancing will have to be maintained.

This came as a welcome move, especially since the rest of the country, including other parts of Tamil Nadu, have been enjoying the privilege for a few months now.

Best news in a long time for Chennai tipplers! — Karthik C (@Kartronix) August 16, 2020

TASMAC shops are opening up again in Chennai from 18th.குடிமகன்கள் happy அண்ணாச்சி! pic.twitter.com/Bz3o18AWN7 — இளங்கோ (@nameiszulu) August 16, 2020

After a long wait, the boozers who live in the Greater Chennai police limits will get liquor bottles from their nearest shop from Tuesday as the TASMAC has decided to open the sales. @xpresstn #TASMC — Sundarakumaresan (@Kumaresan_TNIE) August 16, 2020

I am happy https://t.co/wQZo2lL5sS — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) August 16, 2020

Whatta birthday gift https://t.co/KVExOu1GS3 — thought leader (@iamdatemike) August 17, 2020

After months finally #TASMAC shops will reopen in #Chennai from Aug 18! pic.twitter.com/N2Sdrgwlti — Tamilnadu Galatas (@tamilnadugalata) August 16, 2020

While many seemed to embrace the news, others seemed a ad concerned about what this would mean for the Covid situation in the state. Recently, the Covid-19 daily toll in Chennai crossed 1,000 owing to a spike in cases in five containment zones.

Given that there are more than 700 TASMAC liquor stores in Chennai, many felt that reopening liquor shops now would render the government's efforts to control outbreaks futile.

Get ready for more worst September then... so now this is more important than religious places Ah... it’s all Bcox of revenue... so many months 1000’s of family wer happy Bcox of no TASMAC, now again they gonna Live the hell life. Great decision #TNGovt #Chennai #Covid19 https://t.co/NGcqmWBBqL — Sudhiर Kothaरi™ (@sudhirkothari03) August 16, 2020

#கஜானாவை_நிரப்ப_நல்ல_வழிகளை_பாருங்கள் @CMOTamilNadu #TASMAC to be opened at the Peak time in Chennai This is Huge Risk for the people & this Many Days efforts will go wasted !! ‍♂️ https://t.co/0wcGOlcgwN pic.twitter.com/or2jaegsvg — K@ss!m A@z!〽️ (@AazimKassim) August 17, 2020

#TamilNadu govt has announced stand-alone #TASMAC shops (liquor shops) located within #Chennai city limits can open from 18 August from 10am-7pm Shops inside malls & containment zones will remain shutJust when cases in the city had begun to marginally decrease#coronavirus — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) August 17, 2020

With Chennai registering more than a thousand #Covid cases a day, is it prudent to reopen #TASMAC liquor shops from Wednesday? Revenue is not as important as Public Health. I do hope the Government reconsiders this move. @CMOTamilNadu @EPSTamilNadu @Vijayabaskarofl @RAKRI1 — Sanjay Pinto (@Sanjay_Pinto) August 16, 2020

Please don’t open TASMAC, permit only online sale of liquor. Andhra is messed up due to reopening wine shops. #Chennai is getting better now. Don’t spoil it. @chennaipolice_ @RAKRI1 @chennaicorp https://t.co/mXj8pMczmx — I leave for you (@tuhimeradil) August 16, 2020

TASMAC liquor shops to reopen in Chennai from 18th August. Keeping them closed any longer makes little sense. However ensuring social distancing is going to be a challenge for the first few days. https://t.co/rY6nKku0VS — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) August 16, 2020

Temples shut,Koyambedu vegetable market shut,Fruit markets shut, Many lost their jobs, Middle class and lower middle class severely affected.. But #TASMAC reopens.. Is this really needed?? @CMOTamilNadu — Hari Prabhakaran (@Hariindic) August 16, 2020

Some were also quick to point out that it was "unfair" to reopen liquor shops but keep places of religious worship and malls closed.

Liquor outlets were not opened here in May in view of are relatively high number of COVID-19 cases during that period of time. TASMAC shops were closed on March 24 evening across Tamil Nadu including Chennai when the lockdown was imposed for the first time.